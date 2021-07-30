Buddy and Cubbie, Alexis Warrington's Pomeranians

Leeds dogs: 15 pictures of your adorable pooches sent in on National Dog Photography Day

Nothing beats a cuddle with a four-legged friend.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 30th July 2021, 1:26 pm
Updated Friday, 30th July 2021, 1:28 pm

For many of us, our pooches have been our saviours through the pandemic and their infectious energy has helped keep us going every day.

To mark National Dog Photography Day on Monday, we asked you to send in your best pictures of your canine companions - and you didn't let us down.

From dapper looking Dachshunds to pretty Pomeranians, here are some of our favourites:

1.

Tighe Bowers' dog Monty, sporting his Yorkshire K9 harness

2.

Alison Moore's 14-week-old puppy Wilma, running away with a stolen dummy

3.

Russell Taylor's dog Millie, a seven-month-old Chihuahua with a feather on her nose

4.

Jill Sutherland's dog Belle

