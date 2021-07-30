Leeds dogs: 15 pictures of your adorable pooches sent in on National Dog Photography Day
Nothing beats a cuddle with a four-legged friend.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 1:26 pm
Friday, 30th July 2021, 1:28 pm
For many of us, our pooches have been our saviours through the pandemic and their infectious energy has helped keep us going every day.
To mark National Dog Photography Day on Monday, we asked you to send in your best pictures of your canine companions - and you didn't let us down.
From dapper looking Dachshunds to pretty Pomeranians, here are some of our favourites:
