A man has been rescued from the water at Leeds Dock.
By Alex Grant
Published 15th Mar 2024, 09:53 GMT
Emergency services were called to Chadwick Street, Leeds Dock at 7.47pm last night (Thursday, March 14) to reports of a person in the water.

Specialist water rescue teams from the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were also called to the scene.

A spokesperson for WYFRS said: "We sent four crews from Leeds, Killingbeck and Rothwell.

"One casualty was rescued by crews and left in the care of the Ambulance service."

The condition of the man is not currently known at this time.

