Leeds Dock: Firefighters rescue man from water near Royal Armouries Museum
A man has been rescued from the water at Leeds Dock.
Emergency services were called to Chadwick Street, Leeds Dock at 7.47pm last night (Thursday, March 14) to reports of a person in the water.
Specialist water rescue teams from the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were also called to the scene.
A spokesperson for WYFRS said: "We sent four crews from Leeds, Killingbeck and Rothwell.
"One casualty was rescued by crews and left in the care of the Ambulance service."
