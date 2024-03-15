Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to Chadwick Street, Leeds Dock at 7.47pm last night (Thursday, March 14) to reports of a person in the water.

Specialist water rescue teams from the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were also called to the scene.

Leeds Dock

A spokesperson for WYFRS said: "We sent four crews from Leeds, Killingbeck and Rothwell.

"One casualty was rescued by crews and left in the care of the Ambulance service."