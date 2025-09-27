Leeds dad steps into boxing ring to fight childhood cancer

A Leeds dad has stepped into the boxing ring to fight childhood cancer after his son and nephew were both diagnosed with the disease.

Paul McMullen from Pudsey took part in an Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB) event at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds to raise funds for Candlelighters.

The charity provides emotional, practical and financial support to families in Yorkshire touched by childhood cancer.

The 43-yeaer-old’s decision to take part was inspired by wanting to give back to the charity after the support his family received from Candlelighters since their son, Kasper, was diagnosed with a brain tumour - which was the size of a satsuma - at just 18 months old in 2021.

It followed the death of Paul’s nephew, Bradley, who passed away from leukaemia at just three years old in 2002.

“This charity has been there for us during the hardest time of our lives”, said Paul, who works as a service leader with BMW. ”Ever since Kasper’s treatment began, Candlelighters have looked after us, making sure we get fed in hospital, taking us out on day trips and just being there for us.”

Since his diagnosis, brave Kasper has undergone over ten operations, two years of chemotherapy, and six weeks of radiotherapy. Throughout this difficult time, Candlelighters has supported Paul and his family.

Now aged 7, Kasper is a disabled child, who cannot walk, talk and eat but the tumour is no longer present.

“Whichever ward we are in, Candlelighters will always be there, coming to find us and check in on how Kasper is doing that day. This charity goes above and beyond with the care they provide - they have been a real life-line for us,” he added.

After deciding he wanted to give back to the charity he began researching ways to fundraise and came across Ultra White Collar Boxing - and believed it would be a great way to capture people’s imagination and raise money.

“I wasn’t sure if boxing was for me, but I reviewed what others had said about them on Facebook, as well as reading the great testimonials on their website, and all the positive experiences encouraged me to go ahead. I took part in my first bout and I’ve not looked back since.” Paul said.

Paul loved the first experience and opportunity to fundraise so much, he since competed in a further three contests - the most recent of which took place in July.

Over the four bouts, Paul has raised more than £3,000 for Candlelighters. Not only that, he has inspired three of his friends to take part too, raising more money for charity.

Participants like Paul are given the opportunity to take part in eight weeks of free professional boxing training at gyms ahead of each bout, before a showcase event in front of hundreds of spectators.

Paul trained at Bad Company Thai Boxing Gym under the guidance of respected coach Richard Smith and his team.

Paul said: “The eight week training programme is really rigorous, but also so fulfilling. Even if you are used to going to the gym, this type of training hits differently.

"Boxing training makes you think about your diet too. I wanted to eat well so I could perform at my best,” Paul added. “The entire process gives you a different perspective on your own well-being, I would recommend it to anyone looking to get both physically and mentally fit.”

“Although for me, it was really about the Candlelighters, and raising as much money as I could,” he said.

On the night of his most recent bout, Paul faced his training partner, Joe Tait, in a closely matched contest which he eventually lost on points. He was cheered on by a group of 30 people on the night, made up of family, friends and colleagues.

“Myself and the other participants all had to choose a nickname for the night which was printed on our vests. I always go by ‘Paul the Punisher McMullen’. In my most recent contest I walked out to Head will Roll by Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Talking of the great support he received from friends and family wanting to watch him, he said “I had to buy tickets off another boxer in the end as so many of my close circle wanted to join - on the night the venue was really busy and there was a great atmosphere. It was such a brilliant night - even though I lost!”

Participants are asked to raise at least £50 for their chosen charity, a target Paul surpassed, on each occasion.

"If you want to get fit and learn to box, then Ultra is the perfect route to take. But for me, nothing beats stepping into the ring for something you care about,“ Paul concluded. Receiving a letter of recognition from Candlelighters was truly special - I couldn’t recommend it more, the experience was incredible.”

Ultra Events, the company behind the UWCB events, has raised over £41 million for charity, with nearly £800,000 raised in Leeds alone.

For anyone inspired by Paul’s story to take part in Ultra White Collar Boxing, the next UWCB event in Leeds takes place on Sunday, November 23, with training beginning on Monday, October 13.

* For more information visit: https://ultrawhitecollarboxing.co.uk/locations/leeds/