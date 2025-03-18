A Leeds dad-of-three who used drugs for 25 years has shared his raw and honest experiences, as new plans are put in place to tackle substance abuse in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former user Jules, 52, described his addiction as “relentless” and expressed sympathy for those going through the same “Groundhog Day” cycle.

Former drug user Jules, 52, described his addiction as "relentless" and expressed sympathy for those going through the same "Groundhog Day" cycle. | Leeds City Council

But thankfully, he turned his life around with the help of a drug treatment programme - and now he’s contributing his experiences as part of a major new plan to help those struggling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds Drug and Alcohol Strategy 2025-30, which will be presented to city health leaders at the Health and Wellbeing Board on Thursday (March 20), also includes input from Leeds City Council, the NHS, police, prisons, probation, children’s services and the third sector.

Jules had used drugs for half of his life, eventually spending time in jail for dealing, before achieving abstinence in 2023. He is now a peer mentor with the city’s drug and alcohol service Forward Leeds and recovery hub 5 Ways.

“I used drugs, on and off, for 25 years,” he said. “But when I did something different and engaged with the services and did some work on myself, that’s when my life improved exponentially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“5 Ways is a wonderful place – everyone is rooting for you, staff and clients. I just want to help people get clean. I know what hell it is when you’re going through that ‘Groundhog Day’ of drug using.

“It’s relentless. All the low self-esteem and self-hatred too. I don’t want people to have that. If I can shine a bright light on someone that there is a way out, then I feel like I’ve achieved something.”

He added: “Being part of the drug strategy discussions was humbling and moving. I was used to being on the other side of the fence, being told what to do. But I could feel people were listening and wanting to make sure it was compassionate, even down to the wording used.”

The new strategy lays out current challenges in the city along with significant achievements in reducing substance harm – and lists six priorities for the years ahead. As well as those in recovery, the strategy’s authors spoke to carers, children and young people and a wide range of organisations and professionals who work in the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan states that between 2022 and 2024, there have been an average of nearly 300 preventable deaths from alcohol-related conditions per year in the city and more than 60 preventable drug-related deaths per year. Estimates also suggest there are currently more than 10,000 alcohol-dependent adults in Leeds and more than 5,000 opiate or crack users.

But promisingly, the number of those seeking treatment is on the rise - with a 19 per cent increase in young people in treatment between March 2022 and September 2024, along with a nine per cent increase in adults.

The number of adults successfully completing treatment at Forward Leeds was also higher than the national average in 2023/24 and Leeds is the best performing of the UK’s core cities for successful completions of opiate treatment.

Figures in the strategy also show fewer secondary school pupils are consuming alcohol, with 46 per cent reporting having had a drink in 2022/23 compared to 70 per cent ten years ago (2012-13).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly with drugs, while 14 per cent of pupils said they had used illegal drugs, gases or solvents in 2012/13, this had dropped to five per cent in 2022/23.

Leeds is part of the Inclusive Recovery Cities movement, which promotes visible recovery, challenges stigma and champions multiple pathways to recovery.

As well as treatment and recovery, the Drug and Alcohol Strategy covers wider issues including prevention and reducing victimisation and exploitation, ensuring more is done to protect against both health and social harms of substance use.