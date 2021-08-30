Leeds Credit Union delivers over £5m worth of benefits to residents struggling with their finances

James Hook, head of marketing and business development at Leeds Credit Union.

In partnership with Housing Leeds - the city council’s homes provider - Leeds Credit Union (LCU) has been supporting tenants with money management and budgeting services since 2017, helping them to manage bills, become financially stable and reduce their debt levels.

Now, the Housing Associations’ Charitable Trust (HACT) ‘wellbeing valuation’ has estimated that the value of benefits delivered to residents by LCU between 2017 and 2021 is equivalent to £5,759,730 - with more than £3.5m in the last year alone.

It comes after a recent survey revealed 96 per cent of respondents described themselves as ‘satisfied’ or ‘very satisfied’ with LCU’s service - thought to be due in part to the launch of a new app, which enabled customers to continue its services throughout the Covid-19 pandemic without needing to visit a branch in person.

The company is also celebrating after scooping two prestigious social media awards for its work in raising awareness of the risks of loans with high interest rates.

James Hook, head of marketing and business development at LCU, said: "At LCU, we're committed to serving the needs of the communities in which we work so we're absolutely delighted to learn the full extent of how our business has helped so many local residents.

"Having a positive impact on our members' wellbeing by increasing their financial comfort is important to us.

“We are pleased to have been able to safeguard them from the pandemic by providing them with access to our services through the hard work and dedication of our people.”