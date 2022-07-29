Leeds Council seek order to move travellers stationed on Soldiers Field in Roundhay

Travellers moved onto the fields recently, with the council telling the YEP they were aware of the situation.

Last week, a spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “We will continue to monitor the situation and liaise with local ward members, police and the local community.”

Now, the council says it will seek an order to move the travellers after their 'gypsy and traveller' team visited the site.

Travellers have moved onto Soldiers Field

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “The gypsy and traveller team have visited the site on several occasions and have secured a court hearing on Thursday 4th August to seek an order to move the travellers.”

It is not the first time travellers have set up camp in the grounds of Roundhay Park.