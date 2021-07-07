Leeds Council say some bin collections won't take place due to "significant impact" of Covid measures

The council said "whilst every effort is continuing to be made to ensure that all brown bin collections are undertaken on the appropriate day", the emptying of black and green bins "continues to be the priority" for the service.

Due to the "continues challenges of Covid-19" and "pressures on staffing levels", some recovery collections may not take place, the council announced.

The legal requirement for staff to isolate following Covid contact has led to increased pressures on the service, the council said.

The council said its staff had "continued to work tirelessly" through the pandemic.

In a statement, Leeds Council said: "There has been a significant rise recently in the infection rate in Leeds.

"This together with the continued legal requirements for staff to isolate and our Covid-19 secure working practices, has led to an additional and significant impact on the refuse service.

"This affects not just the number of staff available to complete all collection rounds, but also staff who are often having to stand down part way through the day to ensure they are meeting legal requirements and protecting their own health, their colleagues and members of the public.

"These resource pressures are putting a strain on many different elements of the service, including the ambition to make recovery collections of any bins that might have been missed in a 48-hour period.

"Staff have been and continue to work tirelessly through the pandemic.

"Leeds City Council would like to reassure residents that all measures and steps are being taken to enable as many recovery collections as possible, but there is a possibility that some may not take place due to the reasons highlighted.

"The council would again like to thank residents for their continued patience and understanding in what continue to be very testing circumstances"

The impact of Covid-19, especially in terms of more people working or staying at home more has contributed to a much higher than usual amount of waste being generated by each household in Leeds, the council said.

The statement continued: "In terms of black bins, this increase in waste is up by 15%, and equating to an approximate 430 tonnes of extra waste for the service to collect each week.

"Residents are advised that all Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) in the city remain open and available to take items such as garden waste and unwanted household items such as broken furniture/beds, electrical goods, white goods, mattresses and toys. To book a slot, or to find out more about our HWRCs please see: www.leeds.gov.uk/recycling