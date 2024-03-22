Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liam Paynter, who is currently studying plumbing at Leeds College of Building, is through to the semi finals of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024.

Marking a decade of the nationwide competition which shines a light on the UK & Ireland’s very best future talent, this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice received more than 1,800 applications.

The 16-year-old said: " For me, an apprenticeship isn’t just about learning new skills, it’s helped me unlock a passion. To reach the semi-finals is a result of my dedication and determination to embark on a successful career in the trades. I’m really proud to have made it to the semi-finals and I’m excited to showcase my story so far, I hope it’s enough to secure my place in the final and be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2024.”

Liam Paynter.

Liam was nominated by his employer, Dale Taafe at Dyno Plumbing.

He said: “Liam is without doubt the best apprentice we have ever employed; he has a thirst for knowledge and a genuine love of the trade. It is a great achievement.”

“Liam is a pleasure to work with and it’s great to see such enthusiasm and drive from such a young worker. He is always keen to be sent to jobs where he can learn new skills and assist the engineer he is with. Our engineers are very impressed at the progress Liam is making and regularly request that he works with them on jobs. We are very proud to have him working at our company.”

This year’s final will return to London in May, where the top 10 apprentices will face a panel of industry experts to showcase why they believe they should be this year’s champion. Only one will be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice and receive a career-boosting £10,000 trade bundle made up of tools, tech and training – everything they need to excel in their chosen trade.

