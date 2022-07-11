Juwairia Junaid was named learner of the year at the Aspiration Awards, a national celebration created by the educational charity and leader in vocational and technical learning NCFE.

Juwairia is fully blind and manages an array of different machinery and technology to help her studies, at Leeds City College, while also co-hosting a local radio show called The Disabled Table, in which she discusses and brings to life the experiences of people with disabilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Juwairia Junaid with some of her tutors at Leeds City College.

She said: “We talk about disabled stories and experiences, and we try to make it more human. We always have to put in ten times more effort than anyone else and I think people don’t see it – that's the main struggle.

“I was born fully blind, and it’s always been like that. I guess - people find this really weird when I say this - but some of the stuff I do right now, I don’t think I’d actually be doing if it wasn’t for me being blind.

“There’s been a lot of people that have been there for me. I think I just want to do the same for others. If we’re talking career-wise, I want to do counselling, but it’s not just that. I want to work with people with mental health issues.”

Despite her challenges, Juwairia is described by her tutors as an outstanding learner - arriving early for every session.

On her radio show, she discusses the experiences of people with disabilities in a light-hearted manner, which she then shares with her tutor group, leading to important, relevant discussions within their sessions.

Juwairia has also provided expert knowledge and insight into the use of braille as a communication tool, which has benefited her classmates and teachers at Leeds City College. As a result, her teachers have had the opportunity to undergo training in how to understand, read and print basic braille.

Tracy Jardine, programme manager at Leeds City College, said: “Juwairia’s disability is always secondary to her approach to her learning. Her positivity, humour, mature outlook, discussion and enquiry skills make her an exceptional learner who is always improving overall learning for everyone.

“She’s always on task and a confident, vocal learner, ensuring that if she doesn’t understand something first time round, she will ask until she does. This is then represented in the excellent understanding demonstrated in her written work.

“The award is a significant public acknowledgement of the hard work that Juwairia invests into her studies and I’m sure it’ll motivate her to go on to achieve greater successes in the future. She is such a worthy winner and we’re all so proud of her."

Created by NCFE, the Aspiration Awards are now in their fifth year and celebrate learners, educators, and educational organisations across the UK.

Successful individuals this year include learners who have overcome significant adversity to continue their studies, a teacher who has changed the lives of some of the most hard-to-reach young people, and a member of support staff who has worked tirelessly to provide an outstanding college experience.

David Gallagher, NCFE Chief Executive, said: “There isn’t just one definition of success. It could be going above and beyond to exceed expectations, overcoming obstacles to achieve the unexpected, or coming up with new and innovative ways of working to help others achieve.

“This year’s Aspiration Awards winners are examples of how individuals can overcome barriers to achieve and fulfil their potential - and how a fairer education system for all learners can only serve to empower inclusivity and choice.