The blaze broke out at the derelict Leonardo Building in Cookridge Street shortly before 8pm on Saturday (Oct 15). A safety cordon was put in place as a safety precaution as the top three floors of the high-rise building were on fire. The police and paramedics also attended the scene.

A spokesman for WYFRS said crews will be on site for most of the day (Oct 16) despite being able to scale down the incident ‘significantly’ overnight.

He said: "We will have two pumps in attendance and we will be doing a release this morning, which means we will replace those crews with two other crews. The fire is still ongoing, but we have scaled down the incident significantly.

The fire service said surrounding buildings have been evacuated due to potentially unsafe structure as a result of the blaze. (Pic: Rebekah McFadden)