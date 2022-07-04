Leeds church dating back to 1828 could become incredible six-bedroom home if plans given green light

Farnley Hill Methodist Church, Stonebridge Lane – which had a 1921 extension to the Sunday school which is the subject of the plans – has suffered from significant vandalism in recent years.

Applicant Mr Ash Mahmood has now submitted plans for a six bedroom house on the former Sunday school site.

He also wants to replace windows which are rotting on the building, according to plans which can be viewed here.

Farnley Hill Methodist Church cc Google

A statement submitted said the plans do not include the disused church site.

The church and Sunday school sites will be split by Mahmood who has purchased the property.

“The building’s structure is basically sound, but being vacant is in a deteriorating condition with significant roof leaks, rotting windows and continuous vandalism being the main problems", Mr Mahmood said in the statement.

The Sunday School building is attached to the right of the church.

It has 2 storeys, 3 x 4 bays, with the right bay rebuilt and extended forward to the road edge.

The interior has a gallery and a complete set of box pews, those in the gallery dating to 1828 and including unusual enclosed sections for small meetings, the grade II listing states within the application.

Comments can be submitted until July 22, the council said on the plans.