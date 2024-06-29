Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It promises to be one of the city’s most illuminating attractions this Christmas.

Northern Lights Leeds is being held in the grounds of the Grade I-listed landmark Temple Newsam from Thursday, November 21, until Tuesday, December 31.

The attraction aims to take visitors on a jaw-dropping journey through a spectrum of illuminations & unique musical compositions.

The mile long trail will host up to 14 distinct illuminated zones featuring interactive elements and immersive soundtracks that combine to create an otherworldly sensory experience as well as a magical Christmas Village serving a wide range of festive fare.

Organisers have revealed its multicolour marvel, ‘The Rainbow Road’, will be making its debut this year and will be joined by ‘River of Light’; a stunning illumination developed by award-winning, multi-media experimentalists Ithaca Studios, creators of incredible headline installations for the likes of Kew Gardens, Netflix and Glastonbury. They will also bringing their light experience, ‘Upon A Star’ to life with four enormous trees, carefully adorning them with over 3000 dazzling, computer-programmed lights, all set to dance to originally composed music in an unforgettable display.

The event has already exceeded 40,000 presale sign-ups from excited festive fans. Prices start from £13.95 for children & £19.50 for adults.

Roxy Robinson, creative director at From the Fields said: “The response from the city, not only in the huge number of pre-sale sign-ups, but in the hundreds of messages and wonderful comments we’ve received has been a brilliant thing to experience. With such a warm welcome coming from Leeds & West Yorkshire, we can’t wait to get on and deliver a truly enchanting experience for all those joining us this Christmas.”

