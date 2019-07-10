Leeds children give triathlons a tri

Have your say

Youngsters from six Leeds schools have dipped their toes into a triathlon with GO TRI.

Year 6 pupils from Ninelands Primary, Strawberry Fields Primary, East Garforth Academy, Green Lane Academy, St. Benedict’s Primary and Thorner Primary started with a 150m swim at Kippax Leisure Centre then biked along The Lines Way into Garforth, before finishing with a mile run around St. Benedict’s Primary School’s mile running track.

They were joined by local police, Cycle Leeds, Active Leeds and Leeds Travelwise.

The week beforehand, children took part in a training session at the Brownlee Triathlon Centre, where they met elite triathlete Alex Yee.