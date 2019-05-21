Leeds charity set to mark 20-year milestone

A CITY charity which supports children and teenagers with disabilities is celebrating its 20th birthday this weekend.

Leeds Weekend Care Association is holding its anniversary do at the Vine Education Centre near Beckett Park on Saturday from 11am to 4pm.

The charity was formed in 1999 after a survey revealed a gap in provision of support on weekends and during school holidays.

It now runs projects like the Weekenders Club, Teen Scene and Out and About Project, which provide a mix of short breaks and outings.

Jenny Sellers, community fundraising manager for Leeds Weekend Care Association (LWCA), said: “The celebration event will be both a fun family day and a real marker of Leeds Weekend Care Association’s achievement.”

The birthday event is set to be a fun day out for the whole family. Activities will include a ‘The Greatest Showman’ themed meet-and-greet by Magic and Mischief, interactive dance by DAZL and Ranger Rob’s Animal Experience.

There will also be lots of activities throughout the day, including fun fair style games, face painting and sensory play.

Caroline Bond, former Weekenders Club parent and chair of trustees for the charity, said: “We want to invite as wide a community as possible to our celebration. Families and especially children with additional needs can be isolated within society. The aim of LWCA is to break down those barriers and this event is the perfect opportunity for that.”

Entry is free and there is no need to book. For more information please see www.lwca.co.uk/events.