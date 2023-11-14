A Leeds charity that helps refugees, asylum seekers and people living in poverty was announced as the winner of a prestigious King's Award for Voluntary Service today (November 14).

Give A Gift, which is based in Roundhay Road, is among the first to receive the award - equivalent to a MBE - since King Charles III's accession to the throne.

It's the highest award a voluntary group can win in the UK and comes after years of the charity working with those in need across the city.

It operates a food hub that has distributed more than £500,000 worth of food and essentials since the pandemic, and offers short term financial assistance for those not eligible for public funds.

Volunteers at Give A Gift, a charity based in Roundhay Road, are among the first set to receive the King's Award for Voluntary Service. Photo: Give A Gift.

Give A Gift also provides assistance with finding accommodation, advocacy and befriending services.

Director Rifhat Malik MBE said: "We are absolutely delighted to receive this award as it recognises the brilliant contribution our amazing volunteers make to the organisation.

"This recognition reflects the dedication and tireless efforts of our team, volunteers, and supporters and will inspire us to continue our mission of making a positive impact on the most disadvantaged communities.

“The award comes at a time when we are busier than ever in meeting an unprecedented level of demand due to the cost of living crisis but it exemplifies the organisation’s continued dedication to making society a better place for everyone, regardless of their background."

Give A Gift is one of 262 organisations to receive the award this year, which recognises outstanding work that benefits communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee. Following his accession, the King emphasised his desire to continue it.