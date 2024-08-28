Leeds charity celebrates funding win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An older people’s charity in Leeds is celebrating after netting a donation to help fund its community support services.

Councillor James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council was on hand to present a cheque for £3,000 to Cross Gates Good Neighbours on behalf of housebuilder Persimmon.

The donation comes after the charity applied to Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative.

The money will be put towards the group’s various support services and initiatives for older people living in the Cross Gates area of Leeds.

Since it was founded in 2002, the organisation has worked to improve the quality of life for older people in the area, by helping reduce loneliness and supporting independence.

Joanna Horsfall, CEO, Cross Gates & District Good Neighbours said:“This donation will help towards running costs at Crossgates & Whinmoor Community Hub, where we provide vital 1-1 support and services to the local community.

“Since the hub was officially opened in November 2021 by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, it has supported over 20,000 members of the local community.''

Leeds Council Leader, Councillor James Lewis said: “This donation will help Cross Gates and District Good Neighbours to continue the vital support they provide to the local community, including their important work to reduce loneliness and isolation among older people.”

Crossgates and District Good Neighbours Scheme

Deputy Leader of Leeds Council and Trustee of Cross Gates Good Neighbours, Councillor Deborah Coupar said “Cross Gates and District Good Neighbours are a key part of the local community and the services they offer to older people make a real difference to their everyday lives. I am delighted that this donation means they can carry on with this work and extend their support to more people in need, they are a fantastic example of what can be achieved when local people work together to help others.”

Adam Jackson of Persimmon West Yorkshire added: "It was great to visit Cross Gates Good Neighbours and see the positive impact they’re having on the lives of local people.

“We hope this donation goes some way to support their fantastic work here in this part of Leeds.”