For the first time in a census of England and Wales, less than half of the population (46.2 per cent) described themselves as “Christian”, down by 13.1 per cent compared to 2011. Despite this decrease, “Christian” remained the most common response to the religion question.

In Leeds, Christianity was the most common religion, with 343,311 people choosing the response, while 325,334 people selected “no religion”. After this, the most common answers were “Muslim” (63,054 people), “Sikh” (10,047 people) and “Hindu” (9,217 people).

The census found 945 people in Leeds described themselves as Pagan, one of the world’s oldest religions which dates back thousands of years, while Wicca, a modern pagan religion, was practised by 945 people.

Data from the 2021 Cenus shows how many Scientologists are living in Leeds (Photo: JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

How many Scientologists, Satanists and witches are there in Leeds?

There were nine people in Leeds who selected Scientology in the census, the relatively new religion famously set up by L. Ron Hubbard in the 1950s.

Witchcraft was said to be practised by 13 people, while seven people selected “occult” and and 110 people selected “Satanist” as their religion

What does the religious data show across England and Wales?

The religion question is voluntary; 94 per cent (56.0 million) of usual residents answered the question in 2021, an increase from 92.9 per cent (52.1 million) in 2011. “No religion” was the second most common response, after “Christian”, increasing by 12 per cent to 37.2 per cent (22.2 million) from 25.2 per cent (14.1 million) in 2011.

There were increases in the number of people who described themselves as “Muslim” (3.9 million, 6.5 per cent in 2021, up from 2.7 million, 4.9 per cent in 2011) and “Hindu” (1.0 million, 1.7 per cent in 2021, up from 818,000, 1.5 per cent in 2011).

