The inaugural Leeds Busking Festival will be taking place throughout the city centre on Saturday, July 22, between 11am and 4pm.

Visitors and residents will be able to wander through the streets hearing music and performances from a range of genres, styles and instruments, as well as learning more about the musical heritage of Leeds through its musicians.

The festival will take place across the city centre at five curated pitches on Albion Street, Briggate, Corn Exchange, Cookridge Street (Art Forms) and the ‘Making a Stand’ stage in City Square.

Leeds Busking Festival is being organised by Keep Streets Live, Leeds 2023: Year of Culture and Leeds City Council with support from the Musician’s Union and Mill Hill Chapel.

Organiser Nick Davis said: “Leeds is a city that welcomes and appreciates buskers. The life, vibrancy and spontaneity that arises from impromptu performances is one of the features that makes Leeds city centre such a brilliant destination. Keep Streets Live founding director Jonny Walker was a prominent Leeds busker and KSL, alongside Leeds City Council and Leeds 2023: Year of Culture are proud to preserve his legacy through a celebration of the street culture he fought so fiercely to protect.