Leeds business owner left in hysterics after finding penis-shaped object in customer's car

Sam Huck, who runs car business Definition Detailing in Leeds, initially didn't know what to make of the find. So he decided to pick it up with gloves, before showing the customer when they came to collect the car.

It was then explained that the phallic object was novelty soap and had been given as a a present.

Sam, 28, said: "It was an everyday, run-of-the-mill car, I was about an hour in and it was almost as if it was just placed there. It was in the rear footwell and there was sat there with the face scrub. I was thinking, 'What the hell is that?!'.

"I had no idea what it was at first, I just thought I had to take a picture of it. I don't know what I thought it was but I knew it was nothing for THAT purpose.

"I left it in the cup holder and I always wear gloves and it was still in the cellophane, thankfully. I mentioned it to the customer and he made a comment that his daughter brought it back from America as a joke."

Sam started his business seven years ago and usually deals with high-end cars in need of a clean. He says this is the "weirdest" item he's come across.

He said: "It's definitely the weirdest I've seen but you'd be surprised you don't find that many weird things - I've seen novelty knickers from hen do's, but that's it.”

Sam decided to post his find on his company Facebook, reminding people to removing their belongings to "save us both they embarrassment".

He said: "A lot of the posts on my Facebook page are car detailing related jokes. What I really try to portray is my personality and the personal nature of the service I offer."

It was soon flooded with comments of people claiming their friend might be the culprit.

Sam said: "It's really fun to read through them and look at the replies. Some people have said it's not big enough!

"Others have said it's unprofessional and I should keep it private but it's just the footwell of the car and we'll never identify anyone, of course. I even had a laugh and joke with the guy.