People in Leeds who have brown bins stuffed to the brim with garden waste may want to get them emptied soon because collections will stop by the end of the month as they enter their annual winter hibernation. Every year, brown bin collections are paused during the winter months due to dramatically reduced demand for garden waste disposal, with the service resuming in Spring.

Leeds City Council says however, garden work need not stop as people will still be able to deposit garden waste at their local household waste recycling centres for free throughout winter months or consider composting at home, considered the best solution for the environment.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment and housing said: “As the winter months pull in, I would encourage everyone to make note of their last brown bin collection dates so that they can have their brown bins ready for the final collection of the year.”

With more than four million brown bins emptied each year from over 215,000 households, Leeds City Council delivers the largest garden waste collection service in the UK. But how long does Leeds go without brown bin collections, and when do they start again? Here’s all the information you need regarding where to take your garden waste this winter.

When do the brown bin collections stop in Leeds 2022?