Leeds brothers win medals at the WUKF World Karate Championships in Florida

The eldest, 13-year-old Harrison Riley, scooped a gold medal and was crowned world champion in the male kumite khobu ippon category for his age group and height.

His younger brother Lewis Riley recently turned 12 and was also successful, winning a bronze medal in his male kumite shobu nihon category.

The brothers both came home with medals. Credit: Ben Riley

The pair both attend Woodhouse Grove School and their recent victories were the latest of many the talented brothers have enjoyed.

They are registered to the Ippon-Do Honbu Dojo in Middleton and have benefited from additional training from revered coach Matt Price.

Their dad Ben Riley said: "They put in an awful lot of work and their school is very supportive.

"Winning a British Championship or winning a national championship here is one thing and we were delighted when they've done that previously,

The brothers are currently open to finding sponsors to help fund their journeys in karate. Credit: Ben Riley

"To go and compete on the international stage is another, it's a huge event and you've got thousands of competitors and thousands of spectators.

"It's a big event where there's an opening ceremony, where every country comes in with national anthems and flags and so on."

The competition was held in Fort Lauderdale and the brothers were both representing the Kenshin Karate Organisation (KKO) Great Britain squad.

Harrison was selected to represent the squad in 2019 and booked his spot in the final of the tournament by defeating Pedro Lima of the United States of America.

Ben said: "He did fabulously to win in the semi-final, he went one point down as well in that round.

"We were thinking 'he's out'. Then, he managed to turn it around to win 2-1 and qualify for the final. At this point, I could see he was more relaxed.

"He said 'it's alright, I've got this'. You could see he was more relaxed because he knew he'd got a medal."

Toma Octavian of Romania was his opponent in the final and Harrison scooped gold with a 2-0 victory.

Ben added: "He was absolutely brilliant, there was a lot of emotions."

His brother Lewis secured a call-up to the KKO GB squad last year and has quickly made an impact on the international stage.

Ben said: "A decision went against him and he missed out on an opportunity to fight in the final.

"But still, to be 11-years-old and fighting at the World Championships is impressive. He has transitioned very quickly and to date has won a medal at every competition he has entered.

"His fast hands have been his biggest asset and wins many of his fights due to this."