Leeds British Transplant Games 2022: Could you do 100 things in 100 days?

Tuesday, April 19 marks the start of the 100 day countdown to the start of the event, and the Leeds Children’s Transplant Team has started a fundraising challenge, asking participants to raise money by doing "100 things in the 100 days" before the games.

Organisers say activities can be anything with a focus on health and wellness, such as cycling 100 miles, complete 100 laps of their local park on roller skates, or even having 100 conversations about transplantation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Hick will ride 100 miles on his bicycle.

Matthew Hick is a clinical nurse specialist at Leeds Children’s Hospital and is supporting children and young people to take part in The Games. He is kickstarting the 100 days challenge by cycling 100 miles around Leeds before and after work.

Matthew said: “The determination and fearless approach demonstrated by so many of these children is inspiring for everyone around them. I have been privileged to witness this inspiring behaviour and I feel passionately that these children and their families deserve a British Transplant Games they will always remember.

“The Leeds Children’s Transplant Team relies on donations to make it to the games and we’re hoping that by launching ‘The 100 days challenge’ we can help celebrate the amazing achievements of these children who live life to the full and ensure they have an amazing experience at the games.”

Leeds Children’s Transplant Team is a group of more than 40 children and young people, aged between two and 18, who have been the recipients of organ and bone marrow transplantation.

After years of illness and overcoming hurdles in life, members of the team will be representing Leeds during four days of competitive sporting events, including track and field, swimming and cycling.

Esther Wakeman, chief executive of Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “This is such a wonderful fundraising initiative to mark 100 days until the British Transplant Games comes to Leeds. It’s great to see so many patients, NHS staff and transplant families coming together to help raise funds and awareness.

"Leeds Hospitals Charity is incredibly proud to support ‘Team Leeds’ at the Games each year, and we’re so excited to be the host city this Summer."