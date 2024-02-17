Skiers and snowboarders can expect excellent slopes, stunning scenery and affordable prices at resorts such as Bansko, Borovets and Pamporovo.

The new direct flight to Sofia in Bulgaria will depart weekly on Saturdays at 2.45pm from the airport with return flights on Saturdays at 9.05pm.

Skiers and snowboarders can expect excellent slopes, stunning scenery and affordable prices at resorts such as Bansko, Borovets and Pamporovo.

Tom Holdsworth, aviation development manager at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to launch this new route with Balkan Holidays, which will give our passengers more choice and flexibility for their winter holidays. Bulgaria is a fantastic destination for ski lovers, offering great value for money and a variety of resorts to suit all levels of ability and preference. We look forward to welcoming skiers and snowboarders on board flights to Sofia next winter.”

Andy Jones, Head of Product and Commercial at Balkan Holidays, added: “We are very excited to introduce Leeds Bradford Airport as our latest addition for ski holidays to Bulgaria. We have been operating flights to Sofia for decades and we know that our customers love the destination. We are confident that this new route will be popular with the people of Yorkshire and we can't wait to start flying from Leeds Bradford Airport in February 2025.”

Tickets are on sale now, with more information available at: https://www.balkanholidays.co.uk/flight_only/leeds-bradford-airport.html .

This Balkan Holidays schedule will start in February 2025 and run weekly until March 15, 2025. This will be a chartered service using a Jet2 aircraft.