Within minutes of the news being announced tributes have started pouring in for the entertainer whose career has lasted for decades.

Stephen Fry wrote on Twiter: "Such sad news, one of the absolute greats of British comedy, Barry Cryer, is no more. A glorious, gorgeous, hilarious and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions. Universally beloved … farewell, Baz."]

Gyles Brandreth also said: "Baz was just the loveliest guy: funny & generous. He’d worked with everybody & everybody he worked with liked him. I shall miss his happy company so much - & his regular phone calls: he gave you a gem of a joke with each one."

The Leeds born writer, comedian and actor Barry Cryer has died at the age of 86.

Cryer was educated at Leeds Grammar School and then went on to study English Literature at the University of Leeds. He left at the end of his first year, having being inspired by a week's work at the Leeds City Varieties theatre.

He went to London and began as the bottom billing act at the Windmill Theatre, which showed comedy acts in between nude shows.

As well as performing, he wrote shows and sketches for other acts such as Jasper Carrot, Frankie Howerd, Tommy Cooper and Sir Bruce Forsyth.

In 2001 he was awarded an OBE and in 2017, Cryer received an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters from the University of Leeds.