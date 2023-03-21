The birthday bird, named Ollie, marked the milestone on Monday at his home in Blackpool Zoo. He was born in Leeds in 1983 before moving to the zoo when he was about one year of age.

The typical lifespan of an emu is ten to 20 years out in the wild, and up to 35 years old in captivity, although a few older birds have previously been reported.

The 5ft 7ins bird lives with his partner Maggie and a group of kangaroos at the zoo. He has also fathered many chicks throughout his life and his favourite foods are carrots, cabbage and he likes an apple as a treat.

Emma Swindells, one of the senior keepers at the zoo, said: "It is wonderful to be celebrating 40 years of Ollie. He is a very gentle bird who keeps himself to himself, unlike his partner Maggie who loves to come over to keepers for a good scratch and to see what we are doing.

"This is a huge milestone birthday and Ollie is in great health. He is one of the oldest emus in the world and will be getting lots of treats to mark the occasion."

