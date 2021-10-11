BHI is a community engagement organisation based in Leeds that aims to address equality among diverse communities across education, health and social care.

BHI beat seven other competitors to lift the Community Organisation Award at the ceremony.

The Black Health Initiative were among a host of worthy winners as the National Diversity awards celebrated the nominees fight for change.

Picking up the award on behalf of the BHI team, CEO Heather Nelson said: “This award is evidence that no matter how small you maybe or how insignificant you believe your voice is. We are powerful.

“We are truly humbled to have our work not only recognised nationally but to receive a National Award from 60,000 nominations. We will continue our much needed work until our goal of equality and equity is accomplished and diversity is valued.”

Despite having no core funding, the organisation through partnerships with a variety of like-minded partners in the statutory and public sector, works locally, regionally and nationally to influence positive change.

The ceremony was held in conjunction with ITV News who have been working with organisers to highlight role models and community organisations on regional and national news channels and was hosted by presenter Konnie Huq of Blue Peter fame.

The awards, the UK’s largest diversity awards show, are supported by famous names including Stephen Fry and Graham Norton.

Speaking before the event, Ms Huq commented: “I’m so pleased to be hosting this year’s National Diversity Awards. Diversity and inclusivity are two massively important areas to me, that important strides can still be made in. It’s great to be honouring those who have already done so in this field.

“We’ve seen a challenging year and it’s important we still keep striving to improve the playing field to a level one. I’m really looking forward to this year’s event and honouring those who are so deserving.”

The ceremony, which was also live streamed, had been described as the ‘golden globes of the diversity world’ among attendees.