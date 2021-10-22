Tracy Campey, who is based at St James Hospital, won The Mariposa Trust Bereavement Midwife of the Year Award for her work supporting parents and families who have gone through the trauma of pregnancy, baby or infant loss.

The Mariposa Awards, now in their third year, are run by leading baby loss support charity, The Mariposa Trust and took place on Saturday, October 2 at the Landmark Hotel in Marylebone as part of the charity’s annual ball.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracy Campey won The Mariposa Trust Bereavement Midwife of the Year Award for her work supporting families who have gone through the trauma of pregnancy, baby or infant loss.

The awards are designed to honour midwives, nurses, bereavement midwives, doctors and community members who have gone above and beyond in the care and support that they have provided for those who have experienced baby loss.

Reaching over 50,000 people a week, The Mariposa Trust has become the leading support charity providing free support to people affected by baby loss, pregnancy after baby loss, fertility and adoption.

Discussing her win Tracy said: “To say I am delighted and honoured to receive such a prestigious award is an understatement. I feel privileged to be in a position, alongside my fellow colleagues at Leeds Teaching Hospitals to be able to provide kind, compassionate and individualised bereavement care.

"I’d also like to show my appreciation to the Mariposa Trust for going above and beyond when it comes to supporting bereaved families and raising awareness of baby loss. Finally, I’d like to take this opportunity to pause for a moment to remember all the beautiful babies that have gone too soon, they will never be forgotten."

Mariposa Trust founder and CEO Zoe Clark-Coates, who was awarded an MBE for services to baby loss in the Queen’s honours this year, said: “Heartbreakingly, around 700 babies die everyday in the UK, whether that’s in pregnancy, birth or infancy and our awards are a chance for parents to show their gratitude to those individuals who helped them navigate one of life’s toughest challenges.

"Baby loss is still not widely spoken about which can leave families struggling for support, but it is people like the wonderful Tracy who become a lifeline to grieving parents and families at a time that can feel so isolating.”

The evening was hosted by BBC Breakfast’s Charlie Stayt and saw a packed programme filled with entertainment and live auctions raising vital funds to support the charity’s work.