Leeds benefits claimants 'extremely fearful' as government announces major crackdown on welfare system
Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall unveiled major changes to the welfare system in the House of Commons this afternoon (March 18), including plans to narrow eligibility for the main disability benefit PIP (Personal Independence Payments).
She said that it’s hoped the reforms will generate £5 billion worth of savings for the government - but those in receipt of payments have expressed concerns that they could be taken away as a result of the changes.
Shawn Williams, 55, previously worked as the director of his own IT company, before moving to a career in the NHS where he worked for 13 years. But he said that after experiencing a number of pressures, he was told that he was not fit for work and signed off.
Later diagnosed with PTSD and other conditions, he said it has been an “impossibility” to get the support he needs.
“With today’s announcement as I understand it, I am sure I am going to lose my PIP, which is £540,” said Mr Williams. “I partly use it for my mortgage - which has gone up 14 times - but now I am worried that I could ultimately lose my house and end up on the street.”
He added: “I use every bit of my benefit to keep my house and to be able to afford to eat. But I am extremely fearful about the situation, because I can’t see how I’d be able to go back to work - even though they are saying there’d be support.
“I guess I’m going to be left in limbo until a letter drops through my door explaining what will happen. There is so much anxiety not knowing what will happen.
“It feels like the government needs to save money and has chosen the easiest target. I can’t speak for every disabled person, but it can be very difficult to have a voice.”
Mr Williams, who is originally from Oxfordshire, also highlighted major concerns around support for people with mental health conditions, having faced long waits to see professionals.
“It is absolutely scandalous that you can wait 18 months to get seen and then be dismissed without any additional support,” he said.
Ms Kendall’s Green Paper also set out plans to scrap the Universal Credit measure used to determine whether someone is able to work, with assessments instead relying on PIP.
As part of the package, she said that up to an addition £1 billion per year would be spent on helping people back into jobs - and that people would be able to attempt to return to work “without the fear this will put their benefits at risk”.
But Labour MPs have expressed concerns about the cuts. During Prime Minister’s Questions last week, Richard Burgon, who represents Leeds East, said that people in his constituency were “frightened” about the impact of the upcoming changes.
Meanwhile in Leeds, others have shared their fears about how they might be affected by the reforms.
One claimant, who said she suffers with “severe depression and severe anxiety” along with other conditions, said that she is “likely to lose what little bit of PIP” she receives. She added: “The changes and cuts are completely unfair, especially when a long overdue wealth tax would cover the shortfall.”
Another claimant, who said she has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder along with a number of physical health conditions, said: “I’m really worried.”
She added: “I’m scared to read what changes are definitely happening because, mentally, I can’t cope.”
