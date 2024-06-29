Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Premier League football manager is being recognised with an honorary doctorate by a Leeds university.

Graham Potter will receive his honorary doctorate by Leeds Beckett University for Services to Sport this July.

Having studied and worked at Leeds Beckett, Graham is widely recognised as a leading English football manager and coach in the Premier League.

Graham is known for his progressive and educated managerial style and he partially credits its development to his time at the institution.

He joined Leeds Beckett University (then Leeds Metropolitan University) as manager of the Leeds Carnegie men’s team in 2009, competing in the Northern Counties East League Division One.

During this time, Graham also completed an MSc in Leadership: Personal & Professional Development from the institution.

As a player and manager, Graham has worked with English teams including Southampton, Macclesfield Town, Swansea City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC, as well as Swedish club Östersunds FK.

Speaking on the recognition from Leeds Beckett, Graham said: “I am extremely proud and honoured to receive the award of an honorary degree at Leeds Beckett University, an institution that has played a significant role in my development as a coach and person.

“I will be forever thankful to the students and staff at Leeds Beckett University for giving me the opportunity to learn, develop and grow in a wonderful environment. The lessons have stayed with me throughout my career and therefore it is with extreme gratitude that I accept this award.” Leeds Beckett University Vice Chancellor Professor Peter Slee said: “As both an alumnus and former colleague, we are proud to have been part of Graham’s journey to the top of English football. Graham is a champion of personal and professional development, and his success demonstrates the value of taking a critical and methodical approach to leadership in elite sport.