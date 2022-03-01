Leeds-based Tick Tock Unlock reveal plans for new gaming experience within Bank Vaults on Park Row

The company was the first in the North of England to launch the escape rooms concept in 2014.

They are now bringing a new concept to Leeds with the launch of 'The Library of Broken Books' - described as a "new theatrical gaming experience" located within the Bank Vaults.

The new venue will create up to 30 jobs and is set to launch in May 2022.

Tick Tock Unlock said the unique concept combines elements of escape games, immersive theatre and game shows, with ‘librarians’ guiding groups around themed zones including Horror, Magic, Adventure and Fantasy – "with free-roam immersive art experiences and surprises along the way".

Tick Tock Unlock directors Samrien Hussain and Ali Khan have secured the venue and will collaborate with local colleges, artists, engineers and makers for the project.

Samrien said: “From the moment you enter The Library of Broken Books, we’ll be transporting you to an entirely different world.

"Unlike a traditional escape game, being in a room choosing a single game to play which becomes boring, visiting multiple stories, with a variety of tasks ranging from physical and skill-based to logical and multi-person puzzles, offering something for everyone.

“We’re really excited for this next phase for Tick Tock Unlock and hope others will be too.

"Advance early bird tickets from June onwards are available from the website, as well as the chance to be part of the next chapter for Tick Tock Unlock.

“We are constantly looking to evolve and improve our offering and this new concept reflects our ethos of pushing boundaries and sparking people’s interest and imaginations.

Tick Tock Unlock previously operated six escape game venues and GPS treasure hunts across four cities - including Leeds where they are headquartered - and launched the UK’s first virtual reality-powered game experience at Trinity Leeds in 2017.