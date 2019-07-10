Leeds-based homeless charity thank public for incredible response after finding new accommodation

A homeless charity have thanked the public for an incredible response after a desperate search to find new accommodation.

Homeless Hampers appealed for the help of the public after they had to vacate their storage space at short notice.

Following a huge response on social media, the charity has now found a new home in Leeds.

Tina Suryavansi is a member of the charity and has thanked the Leeds public for their incredible support.

She said: "We are pleased to say McCarthy’s came to our rescue and offered us an ideal storage place for us to store our donations of clothes and other essentials.

"Had we not found this we would have had to stop taking donations of clothes and other essentials which really would have affected the support we are offering our homeless and less fortunate communities."

Tina said the reaction was brilliant from the public following the article publication.

She added: "After your article went live a few people contacted offering us storage at a reduced rate but only for a short period of time and this wasn’t ideal for us.

"We were put in touch with McCathy’s Storage company, upon speaking to the area manager we explained our situation and how we lost our storage unit at short notice.

"The area manager told us to leave it with her and she would ring us back within the hour to let us know if there were any available storage units with them.

"True to her word, she responded with good news that they were more than happy to supply us with a storage unit in order for us to house our clothing donations and other essentials we require to support our homeless and less fortunate communities.

"The space they offered us exceeded our expectations.

"Had McCarthy’s not come to our rescue, we would have been at a point where we would have had to stop taking donations of items we require to help us support our homeless friends in Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield.

"We are really grateful to McCarthy’s for saving the day and the ongoing support that everyone has given us."