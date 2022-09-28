Leeds bar owner buys throne of nightclub king Peter Stringfellow for almost £4,000

The celebrated club owner, owned a host of Leeds nightclubs including Cinderellas Rockerfellas.

Having passed away in June 2018, his gold throne has now been sold by his son for almost £4,000.

Peter Stringfellow (R) and his throne (L). Picture: SWNS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Howard, who has bought the famous throne, said: "I run a hospitality business - bars, pubs, nightclubs and restaurants - and have done so for over 25 years.

"Peter was a cultural icon and has always been an industry hero for me. I've sat in the throne before in Stringfellow's but unfortunately I never had the opportunity to meet Peter.

"When I saw the throne was coming up for auction it evoked mixed emotions, due in part to the turmoil my industry has endured during Covid, and now the cost-of-living crisis, and because Peter was such a character - unfortunately no longer with us.

"So, I went way over my original maximum bid and still can't quite believe I was the successful bidder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was really a must-have for me because he evoked so much of why I even became part of this industry.