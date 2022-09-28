Leeds bar owner buys throne of nightclub king Peter Stringfellow for almost £4,000
Peter Stringfellow's gold throne was snapped up by Leeds-based businessman and bar owner Chris Howard.
The celebrated club owner, owned a host of Leeds nightclubs including Cinderellas Rockerfellas.
Having passed away in June 2018, his gold throne has now been sold by his son for almost £4,000.
Chris Howard, who has bought the famous throne, said: "I run a hospitality business - bars, pubs, nightclubs and restaurants - and have done so for over 25 years.
"Peter was a cultural icon and has always been an industry hero for me. I've sat in the throne before in Stringfellow's but unfortunately I never had the opportunity to meet Peter.
"When I saw the throne was coming up for auction it evoked mixed emotions, due in part to the turmoil my industry has endured during Covid, and now the cost-of-living crisis, and because Peter was such a character - unfortunately no longer with us.
"So, I went way over my original maximum bid and still can't quite believe I was the successful bidder.
"It was really a must-have for me because he evoked so much of why I even became part of this industry.
"I would love to place it in one of my bars, as Peter did. But as custodian of such an iconic, almost Pop Art, piece of furniture I think it will take pride of place at the head of my dining table in the family home, and I hope some of Peter's flamboyancy, panache and joie de vivre rubs off on me and my family."