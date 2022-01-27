Leeds band Yard Act make final push to get Number 1 for first time since Kaiser Chiefs

Prior to the announcement of their debut album last year, the band had only released a total of four singles independently, all of which featured on an EP, titled Dark Days, released towards the end of 2021.

This week Yard Act released their debut record, The Overload, which has risen to the top of the Official Albums Chart and is now neck and neck with Years and Years' latest album.

According to the Official Albums Chart website, fewer than 400 chart sales separate Years and Years from the Leeds post-punk outfit - making Yard Act the potential first band of the year to reach number one with a debut album.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds rock band Yard Act. Pictured is frontman James Smith, bassist Ryan Needham, guitarist Sam Shipstone and Jay Russell on drums. Photo: James Brown

So far The Overload has received largely positive reviews, with The Guardian giving it four out of five stars, writing: "The Leeds quartet’s state-of-the-nation debut is an instant classic."

The group has also been dubbed as "one to watch" by the BBC in their Sound of 2022 shortlist, as well as being named one of Paste's Best New Artists of 2021.

Earlier this month Yard Act was announced as Lamacq's pick for the Leeds date of Independent Venue Week, which is being held at Belgrave Music Hall this year.

In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, the band posted: "Who knows if we’ll make it but we’ve had a laugh trying to get to number 1.

"If we do become the first Leeds band in a generation to get a number 1 album it’ll be down to the support of the city, its venues, its culture that’s made us the band and people we are.”

The band have put on a number of last minute shows to help reach their dream.

They will play a hugely anticipated homecoming show at the popular Brudenell Social Club at 10pm tonight.

The show sold out in minutes - alongside the rest of their planned tour.

Bands from across the country have also supported Yard Act in their quest for the top spot.

FOALS tweeted "Yard Act made an amazing debut record. Take it to No.1 baby"