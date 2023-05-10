Constance Bailey, 15, hit the headlines two years ago when generous donors raised more than £100,000 for her to attend The Hammond School in Chester. The performing arts academy would have been unaffordable for the talented teenager, but kind-hearted benefactors across the country made Constance’s dream of studying at the school a reality.

The campaign was first publicised by the Yorkshire Evening Post and was later picked up by The Guardian.

Now, she has taken the next step in her career after a successful audition at the National Youth Ballet – proving that training at the fee-paying school was worth the cost.

Seacroft's Constance Bailey has been awarded a place in the National Youth Ballet of Great Britain. Picture: James Hardisty.

Mum Laura Bailey, 47, was at work when she received the news her daughter would be joining the company. She said: "After the public paid for her to go to this incredible school, all of her hard work has paid off. I’m feeling really proud – she has gone beyond expectations.”

Constance’s first audition was at the Northern Ballet Academy in Leeds, followed by another round of auditions at London's Rambert School of Ballet. After impressing some of the country’s top dance experts, she will head to Birmingham for eight days of training before officially becoming part of the company.

“The National Youth Ballet of Great Britain is for the most promising teenagers in the country who have been tipped to go on to professional careers,” explained Laura. “It doesn't make any difference where you're from. We still live on Seacroft council estate.”

Constance, who has autism, has also been given a bursary for the Central School of Ballet’s summer school in London and will take her annual place at the Northern Ballet Academy’s summer school in Leeds later this year too.