The compassion from staff and volunteers moved John (name changed to protect his identity) to tears and was just as important to him as the childcare essentials he had asked for so he could provide for his two young children, aged two years and ten months old, whom he is now bringing up alone following the death of their mother.

He had moved to Leeds for work after his partner died last year, and two months afterwards he lost his job. After asking his GP for help, nurseries, the council and the Citizen's Advice Bureau it was Leeds Baby Bank that really made the difference and after months of phone calls, form filling and admin around caring for two children under two on his own and beyond on he breadline - that is when the tears came.

John said: "They were more helpful than anyone had been in two years. There were tears of joy, tears of hard work. They were so gentle and a pat on the back, especially during the pandemic, you really did feel something. If I had the time to help out I would and repay them and support, I just can't explain it. Knowing I can go into the kids' rooms and these guys have given plenty of stuff, and the kids are alright and I am not running around like a headless chicken - that is just there.

A young dad left with a toddler and a baby after his partner died says Leeds Baby Bank have been lifesavers.

"When you are stuck and you can't do anything they are life-savers."

John is slowly starting to re-build his life but worrying about money as well as grieving has taken its toll.