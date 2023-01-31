First aider Harry Evans, 24, sprung into action when he realised that the customer – a man in his 30s – was struggling with chest pains and breathing difficulties while in the Adel store. Harry sat the man down and got him comfortable before phoning 999 for an ambulance and giving the vital information the call handler needed.

He also grabbed a defibrillator, in case he needed to use it, then sat and chatted with the customer for about half an hour, keeping him calm and reassured until the paramedics came and took him to hospital.

Harry, who has worked in the store for three years, said: "He wasn't in a good way and it had come completely out of the blue. When he said he had pains in his chest I knew something was obviously wrong.

Harry Evans (right) with the Asda store manager in Adel where the incident happened, Joel Turner. Photo: Asda

"I made him comfortable, took his coat off, and tried to relax him and got him some water too. He was really worried and it was scary for him. He was only in his 30s so you don't expect anything like this to happen.

"I was just talking to him to keep him conscious until the paramedics arrived who said it was a suspected heart attack.

"He was taken to hospital and released and thankfully he's doing okay now. I'm just glad I was able to help."

Harry, who works in the opticians and the customer service desk, has been nominated for an Asda service superstar award by store manager Joel Turner who says everyone at the store is proud of him. He said: "It was outstanding from Harry to react so quickly. Getting the ambulance to the store and getting the customer comfortable was all down to him.

"The situation could have had a different ending if it wasn't for Harry. We are all so proud of what he did.