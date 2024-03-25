Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wesley Male triumphed during Saturday night's semi-final, after rivals failed to beat him during the Eliminator course.

The formidable challenge sees competitors go head-to-head to race to the end in the quickest time.

A Leeds admin officer is through to the final of BBC show Gladiators. Photo: Nick Eagle/BBC/Hungry Bear.

After winning, he said he was “ready for bed”. He is next week set to face Finlay Anderson, an army officer from Edinburgh, for the 2024 title of the rebooted show.

It came as contender Chung Leung, a software engineer from London, missed out on a place in the final due to an injury - and he was replaced about half-way through by Welsh civil engineer Matt Jones.

Jones said he tried to finish the competition for Leung.

Appearing on crutches, Leung said: “I’m disappointed to not be able to finish this race, but the support I’ve had from the crowd has been incredible and it’s really helping.”

Earlier, Leung went down during the men’s Powerball game, which sees Gladiators tackle contenders to stop them scoring. After his condition was assessed and the game was suspended, co-host Bradley Walsh announced he was “sadly injured”.

Walsh also said: “After consultations with the medical team, the decision has been made that [Chung] could no longer continue in the competition. I know he’s doing okay and is receiving the best medical care, and we’ll get you an update on his condition before the end of the show.”

Substitute contender Matt had been beaten by Leung during an earlier episode, when the latter qualified with the second fastest Eliminator time of the heats on the BBC show.

He said: “My heart goes out to Chung. You know, he’s been such a legend and the nicest guy and such a shock to see him go down. But you know, backstage he’s laughing. He’s smiling, typical Chung, he’s still happy. So I just hope I can do him justice.

“Obviously I’m so honoured to be back with you guys. It’s another dream come true. But it’s absolutely all about Chung.”

From the female contenders, fitness coach Marie-Louise Nicholson, from Dublin in Ireland, earned her place in the finals when she beat dog walker Kerry Wilson, from Dunfermline, Scotland.

Nicholson will face Sheffield firefighter Bronte Jones next week.

Gladiators was originally broadcast from 1992 to 2000 on ITV before being resurrected by Sky between 2008 and 2009.