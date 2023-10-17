More than 100 women from across Yorkshire took part in a special event focussed on the unique challenges they face in the “middle years” and beyond.

Celebrities and experts took part in the event at Goldsborough Hall near Knaresborough earlier this month – in a fun and frank celebration of the 45-plus generation and how growing older impacts on women. The event also raised a fantastic £1,420 for the Little Princess Trust.

Women from 45 to 90 years old took part in the “Find Your Midlife Magic” event which featured the Leeds-born actor and writer Gaynor Faye and celebrity stylist Andrew Barton. Speakers tackled topics ranging from society’s expectations of older women through to mental and physical well-being as well as style, hair and fashion.

The event was the brainchild of model and body image guru Rachel Peru, model and fashion events producer Bernadette Gledhill, TV personality Annie Stirk and journalist and TV presenter Christine Talbot.

Former ITV Yorkshire presenter Christine Talbot and actress Gaynor Faye speaking at the event at Goldsborough Hall in Knaresborough. Photo: Kate Mallender

The Yorkshire based friends, who have often worked together over the years, were all experiencing the unique challenges facing women in midlife themselves.

During the day Emmerdale and Fat Friends star Gaynor Faye, who recently appeared in Channel 5’s whodunnit drama The Inheritance, spoke for the first time publicly about her life after the sudden death of her mother, the acclaimed screen and stage writer Kay Mellor.

She talked about how the loss of her mother, who founded the Leeds-based production company Rollem, had affected her family and her determination to continue the legacy.

Gaynor shared her plans to take the successful series The Syndicate, about a group of lottery winners, on a stage tour next year.

More than 100 women took part in the event. Photo: Kate Mallender

Other guests included the motivational speaker Lisa Clifford, campaigner Manraj Sanghera who spoke about how grief over her son’s death made her change direction in her life and broadcaster and writer Dr Jane Gilbert who answered the audience’s health queries.

The winners of a makeover competition – Becky Capstick from York and Linda Thompson, from Wakefield – were also transformed by celebrity stylist and “Ten Years Younger” star Andrew Barton and Leeds-based British Hairdresser of the Year Rob Eaton, together with clothes and make up by Chris Hartley and the style team at John Lewis Partnerships in Leeds.

Organiser Rachel Peru said: “This day has been beyond all our expectations. We are blown away by the comments we’ve had and the sense that something special was happening in the room.”

Annie Stirk said: “Everything we did today was born out of our own strong friendship, which is something we really value, and it was wonderful to share that with so many lovely, fun and empathetic women”

Bernadette said:” What an incredible day of friendship, inspiration and love shared by our speakers and guests. It is a day I will always remember.”

Christine Talbot said:” We can’t thank everyone enough for their support in making this such a wonderful, empowering, and inspiring day. Everyone involved, from Goldsborough Hall, our speakers and technical teams to those who donated such fabulous raffle prizes, and especially our wonderful audience of women has made this very special.”