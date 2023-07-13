Azaan Hussain, 13, from Roundhay, only started going to boxing lessons two years ago but it didn’t take long for his coaches to realise he was something special.

Since winning 18 out of a possible 18 fights and winning championships across the country, Azaan is now getting ready to train with the England Boxing team at gyms in various UK cities before he is flown to Slovenia next month to take on 14 and 15-year-olds in the EUBC Schools European Boxing Championships.

Speaking about the moment he found out he would be representing his country, Azaan said: “It was the best feeling I’ve ever had. I started crying.”

Azaan Hussain has won every one of the 18 competitive fights he has been in. Photo: England Boxing / Andy Chubb & Clive Wood

Azaan explained that his dad, Nazeem, got him into boxing from the age of eight and the two would train together at home.

He started receiving coaching at The Purge Boxing Academy in Batley two years ago and Nazeem said that his coaches couldn’t believe his talent. He said: “The coaches said they’ve never seen a kid like him before. They say he’s a very, very special talent.”

Azaan, who attends Roundhay Secondary School, said that his coaches have been “really good” and are “like friends”. He started having competitive fights 18 months ago and since then he has won all 18 of the fights he’s taken part in, winning two national titles, two Yorkshire championships and two Box Club championships.

Asked what he loves about the sport, Azaan said: “It’s just when you win stuff you get really happy. That’s where the enjoyment comes from.

Jumping for joy: Azaan Hussain will be fighting boys a year older than him at the European Championships.

"It can be hard training five times a week but I like it.

"I don’t get nervous (during fights) anymore. When you fight you just get into a rhythm. I box like I normally do when I train.”

Azaan was invited for a trial with England Boxing three weeks ago as they looked to put together their team for the upcoming European Box Championships.

Azaan’s father, Nazeem, explained that he drove the two down to Birmingham where Azaan had a sparring match with another young man and “thrashed him”.

Azaan with his father Nazeem Hussain. Photo: Handout

Azaan then found out he’d be joining the team on the same night as Eid, saying that it was “the best feeling I’ve ever had”.

Nazeem said: “He’s worked so hard and trained his arse off, doing four hours a day and staying behind after the sessions to learn more. He doesn’t play PlayStation or do anything like that. He’s completely committed.

"The coaches love him.”

Ahead of flying to Slovenia on August 14 and fighting others from around Europe, Azaar will now take part in training camps in the likes of Sheffield, London and Middlesbrough.

Nazeem said: “It’s very, very exciting.