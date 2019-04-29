Leading Tour de France figure to visit Pontefract this week

A leading figure from the Tour de France will visiting Pontefract this week ahead of Yorkshire's biggest cycling event.

Director general of the famous race, Christian Prudhomme, will be heading to the town on Wednesday morning.

The race starts on Thursday

Joined by Tour de Yorkshire winner from 2016 Thomas Voeckler, they will be greeted by youngsters from St Giles Junior and Infants School and the town crier.

They will then be given a tour of the town by Pontefract Civic Society.

Cheesemongers from Allerton Bywtaer, Cryer & Stott will also be making a presentation to the pair.

The news of the visit has been welcomed by those living and working in the town.

Mr Prudhomme is a French journalist who has been the director general of the Tour de France since 2007.

Jemma Ladwitch, who runs the Pontefract Roast Hous,e said the hard work to decorate the town in preparation for this week's race had paid off.

She said: "A dedicated team of volunteers have had numerous meetings and put a lot of late nights and hard work into making Pontefract look amazing for the Tour De Yorkshire.

"The community are coming together donating items to decorate our town and hopefully be in with a chance of winning Yorkshire's Best Dressed Town competition run by Welcome to Yorkshire.

"Pontefract will be covered in decorated bikes, wheels, bunting and giant T-shirts. It really is astounding the effort that has been shown by local volunteers and businesses."

The Tour de Yorkshire starts on Thursday with the cyclists due to head through Castleford and Pontefract on Friday afternoon.