KSI visits Crash Records Leeds to sign new album All Over the Place set to reach Number 1 in charts
Youtube sensation KSI visited Crash Records Leeds today to sign copies of his album which is expected to reach Number 1 in the charts.
Queues formed on the Headrow in Leeds as fans rushed to catch a glimpse of the star - who has more than 10 million followers across social media.
Paul Young 37, was one of the lucky fans who got to meet KSI.
He said: "It was brilliant.
"He was very chatty and polite to everyone.
"There was a big queue going down the Headrow."
All Over the Place is the second studio album from KSI.
It was released on July 16 and has been tipped for the Number 1 spot this weekend.
Many fans took to social media to praise his kind-hearted appearance - with the star taking time to sign copies of the album, vinyls and chat with fans.
One video showed him leaving the famous record store to get in a taxi with his entourage as fans gathered on the Headrow.