KSI visits Crash Records Leeds to sign new album All Over the Place set to reach Number 1 in charts

Youtube sensation KSI visited Crash Records Leeds today to sign copies of his album which is expected to reach Number 1 in the charts.

By Daniel Sheridan
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 2:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 2:18 pm

Queues formed on the Headrow in Leeds as fans rushed to catch a glimpse of the star - who has more than 10 million followers across social media.

Paul Young 37, was one of the lucky fans who got to meet KSI.

He said: "It was brilliant.

"He was very chatty and polite to everyone.

"There was a big queue going down the Headrow."

All Over the Place is the second studio album from KSI.

It was released on July 16 and has been tipped for the Number 1 spot this weekend.

Youtube sensation KSI visited Crash Records Leeds today to sign copies of his album which is expected to reach Number 1 in the charts. cc Paul Young

Many fans took to social media to praise his kind-hearted appearance - with the star taking time to sign copies of the album, vinyls and chat with fans.

One video showed him leaving the famous record store to get in a taxi with his entourage as fans gathered on the Headrow.

