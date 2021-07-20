Queues formed on the Headrow in Leeds as fans rushed to catch a glimpse of the star - who has more than 10 million followers across social media.

Paul Young 37, was one of the lucky fans who got to meet KSI.

He said: "It was brilliant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He was very chatty and polite to everyone.

"There was a big queue going down the Headrow."

All Over the Place is the second studio album from KSI.

It was released on July 16 and has been tipped for the Number 1 spot this weekend.

Youtube sensation KSI visited Crash Records Leeds today to sign copies of his album which is expected to reach Number 1 in the charts. cc Paul Young

Many fans took to social media to praise his kind-hearted appearance - with the star taking time to sign copies of the album, vinyls and chat with fans.