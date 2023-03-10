News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Knottingley fire: Explosion and fire reported at building near Ferrybridge power station in Yorkshire

An explosion and large fire have been reported near Ferrybridge power station in West Yorkshire.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 12:07pm

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that numerous appliances have been sent to a building fire at a workshop on Kirkhaw Lane in Knottingley, but further updates have not yet been given.

Videos posted on social media show a large amount of black smoke over the town and several residents said they had heard an explosion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People living nearby have been advised to keep windows closed.

It is not clear if the incident is connected to the power station site.

More to follow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley
Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley
Kirkhaw Lane, Knottingley
YorkshireWest Yorkshire