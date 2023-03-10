Knottingley fire: Explosion and fire reported at building near Ferrybridge power station in Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that numerous appliances have been sent to a building fire at a workshop on Kirkhaw Lane in Knottingley, but further updates have not yet been given.

Videos posted on social media show a large amount of black smoke over the town and several residents said they had heard an explosion.

People living nearby have been advised to keep windows closed.

It is not clear if the incident is connected to the power station site.

More to follow.

