The 43rd event starts with the tr aditional parade when local children and community groups will leave Hesketh Road at around 11am on Saturday for Kirkstall Abbey.

Thousands of people will then have the opportunity to enjoy food, drink, dancing and entertainment in the abbey grounds throughout the afternoon.

Highlights include Leeds-based Ormsheim Vikings who will deliver combat displays as they recreate life in the 9th to 11th centuries. If sword fights are more your thing you can enjoy demonstrations from Leeds Fencing Club.

The 43rd Kirkstall Festival is being held on Saturday, July 9.

Leeds Canoe Club will give taster sessions on the river while Gymnastics Elite will perform. Pooches are also welcome and the princess dog show will be open to entrants on the day. Old favourites will be back with Leeds Morris Men, Punch and Judy, pony rides and the fairground.

Throughout the afternoon visitors will enjoy music from a wide range of artists and bands including The Boss & Beeston Street Band, Music from the Attic, Bassa Bassa, Otley Ukulele Orchestra, Leeds Youth Jazz Rock Orchestra, LS18 Rocks and the City of Leeds Youth Wind Orchestra

John Liversedge, who chairs the Kirkstall Festival committee, said: “We haven’t held a full festival at Kirkstall Abbey since summer 2019 so we are delighted to be back and bigger than ever.