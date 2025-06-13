The names have been shared of those in Leeds whose contributions to charity, education, sport, the environment and more have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

A total of nine people in Leeds and one person from Wakefield have been celebrated in His Majesty The King’s Birthday Honours List 2025.

They include triathlon star and two-time Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee as well as figures in justice, education, transport, business and religion.

Triathlete and Olympic hero Alistair Brownlee has been awarded an OBE for his services to triathlon and charity. | Getty Images

Among them is Jason Tutin, who has been recognised for his services to digital inclusion and praised as a “national trailblazer” for his work to equip people from all backgrounds and communities with the skills, confidence and access to adapt to the digital world.

In the summary of Mr Tutin, who runs 100% Digital for Leeds City Council, the release reads: “He is a role model and outstanding leader on digital inclusion, his innovative approach to facilitating local change on a sustained basis can be replicated across the country to create national change and improvement.”

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Mr Tutin said that he found out about the honour a month ago, saying: “It was old school. It came through the post with all the marking as you would expect and I just thought ‘really!?’

“It was not anything I was expecting.

“The thing that made me uncomfortable is that it’s just my name when it’s the team that has done the work too. I will accept it but it’s a reflection of the work of everyone involved.”

Jason Tutin has received the British Empire Medal for his services to Digital Inclusioon | Handout

From the University of Leeds, a sports ambassador who helped turn the city into a global centre for triathlon and a leading researcher in automated vehicles are also among those recognised.

Stewart Ross, Deputy Chief Operating Officer at the University of Leeds, has been named a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to sport, both nationally and in the Leeds City Region.

Nationally, Stewart was instrumental to the establishment of British Universities College Sport (BUCS), which provides sporting opportunities for more than 100,000 students across the UK every year.

Stewart said: “I am thrilled to receive this MBE and would really like to recognise and thank all the people who have volunteered or worked with me.

“Sport can be such an accessible, inclusive thing to be part of. It is fabulous for our wellbeing and a unique way to be a part of and contribute to your community. I very much hope we can continue to value its impact and provide opportunities to all to fulfil their potential and find some fun while doing it.”

Stewart Ross, Deputy Chief Operating Officer at the University of Leeds, has been named a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to sport, both nationally and in the Leeds City Region. | University of Leeds

An experimental psychologist who seeks to understand the interaction of road users with new technologies has also been awarded an OBE for services to future transport systems.

Professor Natasha Merat, research group leader of the Human Factors and Safety Group in the Institute for Transport Studies at the University of Leeds, guides the research conducted at Virtuocity, the University’s unique programme for city simulation and co-design, which includes a state-of-the-art driving simulator.

She studies factors such as driver distraction and impairment and is an internationally recognised expert in studying human factors in highly automated vehicles.

Professor Merat said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to have received this award. It was completely unexpected, and I was in shock for quite a few minutes, when the letter arrived a few Saturdays ago.

Professor Natasha Merat, research group leader of the Human Factors and Safety Group in the Institute for Transport Studies at the University of Leeds, has been awarded an OBE for services to future transport systems/ | University of Leeds

“I am grateful to be recognised for my contributions to future transport systems, in my role as a psychologist/human factors expert.

“I could not have done this without my amazing team. All I can say is that we have only just started, with lots of exciting and significant activities required in this space, to ensure these new forms of mobility are sustainable, accepted and safe to use.”

Also praised is Professor Lindsay Carman Stringer from Leeds, who has received an MBE for her services to environmental development.

She is described as a “world leading” environmental scientist who has “major influence on land management and maintaining land quality in the face of climate change”.

Overall, 1,215 recipients have been awarded for their exceptional achievements, with a particular focus this year on those who have given their time to public service.

Below is the full list of those in Leeds and Wakefield who have been honoured this summer:

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Alistair Edward Brownlee MBE, has been recognised for his services to triathlon and to charity.

Jill Dilks DL, from Leeds, is the chair of the National Approved Premises Organisation. She has been recognised for services to residents or approved premises and to the wider criminal justice system.

Theresa Mary Mason, of Leeds, is the chair of the Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust and has been recognised for her services to education.

Professor Natasha Merat, from Leeds, is chair of the Human Factors of Transport Systems at the University of Leeds. She has been recognised for services to Future Transport Systems.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Daniel Thomas Fell, from Leeds, is the chief executive of Doncaster Chamber of Commerce. He has been recognised for his services to business and economy in South Yorkshire

Professor Lindsay Carman Stringer, from Leeds, if the professor of environment and development at the University of York. They have been recognised for services to Environmental Development.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Adrian George Chetwynd Habgood, from Wakefield, is a principal forensic evidence and exhibits officer for West Yorkshire Police. He has been recognised for services to policing.

Richard Bruce Manning, of Leeds, is the chair of the United Joint Israel Appeal Programming in Leeds. He has been recognised for services to the city of Leeds and to the Jewish Community.

Jason Tutin, from Leeds, is the head of 100% Digital Leeds at Leeds City Council. He has been recognised for his services to digital inclusion.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “This year’s Birthday Honours List is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary dedication, compassion, and service that exists in every corner of our country.

"From community champions to cultural icons, each recipient reflects the very best of Britain. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to them all.”

Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. If you know someone who has achieved fantastic things worthy of recognition, you can find out more about how you can put them forward online.