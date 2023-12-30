A benevolent Leeds woman who has spent years volunteering said she was “astounded” to learn her name was among the inspiring figures on the New Year’s Honours list.

Lesley Ann Hastings, who lives in Pudsey, can count among her achievements a 15-year stretch at Childline, a directorial role at children’s charity The Market Place, and an impressive career in education.

The 74-year-old will receive a MBE (Member of the British Empire) for her work, which is one of the highest honours of its kind.

“It was astounding, I was very surprised,” said Mrs Hastings. “I’ve been dying to tell my family.”

Former headteacher Lesley Hastings is to become MBE (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World)

The honour is for services to the community of Leeds, as a commendation from the Cabinet Office explained: “She has dedicated her working life to educating children in the most deprived areas of Leeds, furthering the life chances of disadvantaged children through excellent teaching practices, emotional support and a high focus on child protection and safeguarding.”

Mrs Hastings spent the last 12 years of her teaching career as the headteacher at Brodetsky Primary School, in Wentworth Avenue – a job she thoroughly enjoyed.

She later worked as an Ofsted Inspector, before retiring and taking up a most as the Chair of Governors for Park Lane college, where she developed a support service for children with learning difficulties.

Mrs Hastings has been involved with the Older People’s Action in the Locality charity for over a decade; has been a director at Leeds-based charity The Market Place; and has been up every morning at 7.30am for more than a decade for her Childline shifts, where she helps young people cope with bullying and other issues.

Lesley's honour is for services to the community of Leeds (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World)

She said: “It’s very satisfying work. Young people in this day and age are facing lots of difficulties and challenges when it comes to the internet and social media. Anyone will tell you that the pandemic didn’t help at all – Childline was inundated with calls."

Mrs Hastings is also a member of Rotary Leeds.

The retired teacher, originally from Kent, was adamant that the honour represents the hard work of those who have joined her in her various careers – and that she was accepting it on behalf of colleagues.

She will be invited to Buckingham Palace in the New Year, and admitted that the prospect of meeting the King was nerve-wracking.

"I’m already practicing my curtseying,” she said.

Mrs Hastings is being honoured as five other people in Leeds are also getting awards.

They include Panagiotis Giannoudis, a Professor of Trauma and Orthopaedics at the University of Leeds, and the Found of Day One Trauma Support, who is being recognised with a MBE for services to Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery.

Also on the list is Dr Alasdair Cunningham Bruce, from Wetherby. He is the Boston Spa Renewed Programme Manager and is being honoured with a MBE for services to libraries.

Meanwhile, Sarah Louise Goodall, a Watch Manager at the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, is being recognised for her work with a British Empire Medal (BEM).