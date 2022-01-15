'Kill the Bill' protest in Leeds city centre: Live updates
A 'Kill the Bill' protest against proposed new police powers is taking place in Leeds city centre today.
- No Borders Leeds, Sisters Uncut Leeds and Rainbow Junktion are organising the protest, which taking place on Briggate
- Protestors are objecting to the the proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance, with those convicted liable to fines or jail terms.
- It is not yet law and its passage through parliament has already been delayed.
Hundreds of people gathered in Leeds in May 2021 to protest against the proposed new police powers. A 'Kill the Bill' protest took place by the Robert Peel statue on Woodhouse Moor as part of a nationwide day of action. And hundreds of people marched through Leeds city centre at the start of April 2021 to oppose the bill.
Our reporter Emma Ryan says the protest is peaceful and good-natured: “Hundreds of people gathered on Briggate, listening, joining together, speaking, handing out leaflets.