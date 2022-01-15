'Kill the Bill' protest in Leeds city centre: Live updates

A 'Kill the Bill' protest against proposed new police powers is taking place in Leeds city centre today.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 2:30 pm

For latest updates keep refreshing this page.

The 'Kill the Bill protest' on Briggate. PIC: Steve Riding

Latest updates from Kill The Bill protest

Last updated: Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 13:54

  • No Borders Leeds, Sisters Uncut Leeds and Rainbow Junktion are organising the protest, which taking place on Briggate
  • Protestors are objecting to the the proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which would give police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance, with those convicted liable to fines or jail terms.
  • It is not yet law and its passage through parliament has already been delayed.
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 13:54

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 13:39

Hundreds of people gathered in Leeds in May 2021 to protest against the proposed new police powers. A 'Kill the Bill' protest took place by the Robert Peel statue on Woodhouse Moor as part of a nationwide day of action. And hundreds of people marched through Leeds city centre at the start of April 2021 to oppose the bill.

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 13:30

'Kill the Bill’ protestors make their point
Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 13:24

Our reporter Emma Ryan says the protest is peaceful and good-natured: “Hundreds of people gathered on Briggate, listening, joining together, speaking, handing out leaflets.

Saturday, 15 January, 2022, 13:13

