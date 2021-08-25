Key date for Leeds pub pianists to prove they’re best bar none

PIC: Joanna Ritchie

Applications are now open for popular Leeds Pub Piano Competition which is calling on talented ivory-tinkers from across the city and beyond to come together and compete for the prestigious title next month.

Organised by the internationally-renowned Leeds International Concert Season in partnership with Leeds Conservatoire, The White Swan pub and Leeds International Piano Competition, the contest takes place at The White Swan, next to Leeds City Varieties on Wednesday, September 15.

Open to everyone from budding pianists to experienced musicians, successful applicants will get the chance to showcase the talents they might have honed during lockdown in front of a live audience while also trying to impress a panel of judges during a series of timed performances.

Sets can include modern pop songs, sing-along hits or classic tunes, with a first prize of £500 for the winner.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “Leeds has a unique musical heritage and a long history of fantastic live

performances in venues of all different sizes.

“This exciting competition carries on that proud tradition and gives some of our city’s talented musicians a chance to put their skills on display in what is always a fun and entertaining show. I look forward to seeing this year’s entrants and to the city’s top pub pianist being crowned.”

This year’s Leeds Pub Piano Competition also coincides with the triennial Leeds International Piano Competition, which was founded in 1963 and is one of the world’s most famous contests.

For more details on how to enter the Leeds Pub Piano Competition or how to attend as a member of the audience, visit: Leeds Pub Piano Competition 2021 - Leeds Town Hall .

Applications to take part close on Friday, September 3 at 6pm.

