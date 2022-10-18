Kemps Farm, in Horsforth, is running pick your own pumpkin sessions in the run up to Halloween.

The farm planted 18 different varieties of pumpkins this year, letting pickers choose white, blue, orange, pink, green, warty, big or small ones.

On peak days, a tractor ride takes visitors to and from the picking fields, which is included in the ticket price.

The farm’s pumpkin picking sessions sold out this weekend – and Married at First Sight UK star Matt Murray was spotted in the fields.

Sporting wellies and shorts, Matt proudly showed off his pumpkin selections in a picture shared on his Instagram.

Our photographer Steve Riding went down to Kemps Farm to capture the action.

Kemps Farm has on-site car parking, a takeaway cafe selling drinks, ice creams and snacks a small play area and toilets.