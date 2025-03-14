Leeds business star Keir Shave’s time on The Apprentice has come to an end after an impressive seven-week run - but his journey has only amplified his ambitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a strong track record on the show - including a triumphant win as project manager in last week’s task - Keir was let go after his team failed to impress investors with their financial literacy app.

Leeds business star Keir Shave's time on The Apprentice has come to an end after an impressive seven-week run - but his journey has only amplified his ambitions. | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

While the team’s loss was partly due to the app missing an educational element, Keir, who had been responsible for pitching, was ultimately the one who took the fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was pretty gutted not to make the top five, especially after winning the previous task as project manager,” he admitted. “But having said that, the amount of inquiries I’ve had about the business has been brilliant. And I think that’s because I had a lot of screen time.

“I would much rather have left after proving my ability, than be fired without showing my personality. I’m happy with how I came across and the support has been brilliant.”

Keir said he was "pretty gutted" not to make the final five, particularly after winning the previous task as project manager. | BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd

Keir, originally from Harrogate but now based in Leeds, has been a standout candidate throughout the series, impressing Lord Sugar and business experts Tim Campbell and Karren Brady with his entrepreneurial mindset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having founded his telemarketing company Parallel Partnerships in just three days after his previous employer collapsed, the 27-year-old now runs the thriving business with a strong turnover and more than 40 employees.

Keir will have left a lasting impression on viewers with some of his unforgettable tactics, including a controversial game of rock, paper, scissors to negotiate a price during an alpine tour task.

But his presence was also felt in more subtle ways. Early in the competition, he managed to sneak in some clever branding for his own company. When choosing a team name, he suggested ‘Parallel’ - a nod to his business, Parallel Partnerships - allowing him to gain weeks of free promotion on the BBC.

He had been a standout candidate throughout the series. | BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd

“That was one of my main goals in the process,” he laughed. “I told everyone I would name the team ‘Parallel’, so to get that free promo was great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it’s likely Keir’s clever branding didn’t go unnoticed - as business mogul Lord Sugar swapped him over to the rival team halfway through the competition.

“They must have cottoned on and didn’t want me getting too much free promo,” he said. “But I can’t complain too much.”

For fans curious about life in The Apprentice house, Keir shared some insights into the gruelling schedule. Contestants are woken up between 2am and 4am each day, often with only 20 minutes to get ready before heading out on intense challenges.

“The time constraints are one of the hardest things about the show in general,” he said, explaining that limited time on tasks was particularly frustrating for a perfectionist like himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pitch that resulted in Keir, left, being fired. | BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd

But despite the competitive nature of the show, Keir formed strong bonds with his fellow candidates. He explained: “You form a strange bond because no one else knows what you’ve been through. We speak all the time now and we’ve got lots of stuff planned. I’m still friends with all of the other candidates.”

As last week’s episode was screened, for example, Keir hosted a private party at The Hilton Hotel in Leeds, with fellow candidates Carlo Brancati and Liam Snellin in attendance.

While Keir may not have secured Lord Sugar’s investment, his business is thriving and he has big plans for the future.

“I’ve grown [Parallel Partnerships] from zero to 50 staff members, and we’ve exceeded a seven-figure turnover each year,” he said. His next steps include strengthening his senior management team and opening a second office within the next two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the rest of the competition, Keir had a diplomatic answer when asked who he wants to win. “I would be happy for anyone on the show to win. Anyone that made it on has a good business and the skills needed.”

For fans who enjoyed watching him on the show, Keir remains active on social media - where he’s even encouraging followers to create more TikTok edits of him. “Honestly, they’re brilliant,” he said. “It doesn’t help my ego, though.”