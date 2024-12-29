Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new running club in Leeds is bringing fitness enthusiasts and newcomers together with the aim of boosting health.

Founded by Ade Okojibe and Kyle Green, the Keep Me Young running club is already making waves. The Chapel Allerton-based duo explained why they wanted to launch the weekly sessions.

“I’ve been running every day for over four years now,” said Ade. “I’ve had no injuries or joint pain, and I just wanted to share my love and passion for running, health and wellness, while bringing the community together.”

Meeting every Monday at 6.30pm, the club is accessible to participants of all abilities, making it an inviting space for anyone looking to take the first step in their fitness journey.

“There are some people in the group that weren’t confident in running, but still come out. There’s a walking route as well, so if people want to see how they feel, they’re welcome to,” continued Ade.

“It really trains the mind and helps with other things that we do in life. Running has great benefits for mental health.”

Despite not identifying as a runner, Kyle said that he has seen the power of coming together in pursuit of better health.

He explained: “We’re here to create something that’s going to be incredible in terms of the community that will help people thrive and become the best version of themselves, while connecting with likeminded people of all levels.

“I’m not a runner myself, but I somehow fell into doing a marathon last year. I see the benefits of coming together.”