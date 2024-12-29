Keep Me Young: Meet the team behind new Leeds running club welcoming all abilities in Chapel Allerton

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 29th Dec 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new running club in Leeds is bringing fitness enthusiasts and newcomers together with the aim of boosting health.

Founded by Ade Okojibe and Kyle Green, the Keep Me Young running club is already making waves. The Chapel Allerton-based duo explained why they wanted to launch the weekly sessions.

“I’ve been running every day for over four years now,” said Ade. “I’ve had no injuries or joint pain, and I just wanted to share my love and passion for running, health and wellness, while bringing the community together.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Founded by Ade Okojibe and Kyle Green, the Keep Me Young running club is already making waves in Chapel Allerton.Founded by Ade Okojibe and Kyle Green, the Keep Me Young running club is already making waves in Chapel Allerton.
Founded by Ade Okojibe and Kyle Green, the Keep Me Young running club is already making waves in Chapel Allerton. | LTV

Meeting every Monday at 6.30pm, the club is accessible to participants of all abilities, making it an inviting space for anyone looking to take the first step in their fitness journey.

“There are some people in the group that weren’t confident in running, but still come out. There’s a walking route as well, so if people want to see how they feel, they’re welcome to,” continued Ade.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

“It really trains the mind and helps with other things that we do in life. Running has great benefits for mental health.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite not identifying as a runner, Kyle said that he has seen the power of coming together in pursuit of better health.

He explained: “We’re here to create something that’s going to be incredible in terms of the community that will help people thrive and become the best version of themselves, while connecting with likeminded people of all levels.

“I’m not a runner myself, but I somehow fell into doing a marathon last year. I see the benefits of coming together.”

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice